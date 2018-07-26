Pa. ACLU announces push to end mass incarceration

A new campaign led by the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania is calling for an end to mass incarceration.
Aaron Martin learns more about how a proposal pushing to legalize recreational marijuana could help reduce the inmate population on Channel 11 News at 5:15 p.m.
During a Thursday news conference in the Allegheny County Courthouse, the organization launched its Smart Justice campaign. The group is targeting district attorneys statewide, calling for probation reform, more transparency and ending the use of cash bonds.
“We want them to be held accountable for the way they do their jobs,” said ACLU-PA Executive Director Reggie Shuford.
“The ACLU, both locally and statewide, has asked for an explanation on certain issues involving the criminal justice system and we will educate them on these issues moving forward,” said district attorney’s office spokesman Mike Manko.
TRENDING NOW:
- Police identify woman they say struck man with car while aiming for someone else
- Woman barricaded in Etna home, police surround house
- Beachgoers form human chain to pull people out of water at N.C. beach
- Severe Weather Team 11 Interactive Radar
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}