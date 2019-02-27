Pa. attorney general charges former detective in death of 15-year-old relative

Pennsylvania's attorney general, Josh Shapiro, has charged a former narcotics detective in the death of a 15-year-old relative, according to a release.
Daniel Bondi was arraigned in court Wednesday following his arrest on two felony charges of endangering the welfare of a child and prohibited delivery of a controlled substance and other related charges including reckless endangerment and possession.
Prosecutors said Bondi repeatedly brought the powerful opioid fentanyl into his Beechview home.
In July of 2017, prosecutors said the 15-year-old girl ingested the drug and died.
In a release, Shapiro said, "This child was living just inches away from these poisons, demonstrating how they can make their way into homes and put the lives of our families and children at risk."
