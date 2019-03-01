Pa. auditor general holds meeting to discuss ways to improve Penn Hills School District

MONROEVILLE, Pa. - Numerous Penn Hills residents spoke out during a town hall in Monroeville Thursday night.
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale held the meeting to discuss ways to improve the Penn Hills School District.
DePasquale says his 2016 audit of Penn Hills found a shocking level of mismanagement and lack of oversight, which led to the district’s enormous debt problem.
