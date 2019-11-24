DOUGLASSVILLE, Pa - State police are investigating after they found three people dead following a garage fire at an eastern Pennsylvania home.
Authorities are investigating after three people were found dead following a fire that broke out in a detached garage of a Berks County home. Neighbors described hearing an explosion before seeing flames shooting up. https://t.co/VZiDI42Wfl— NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) November 24, 2019
Police in Berks County say crews were dispatched to the Union Township address shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
The bodies of three people and the carcass of a pet were found, but there was no immediate word on the cause of death.
A Berks County fire leaves three people dead https://t.co/obN2ArY2Wq pic.twitter.com/VHy9KEjBOn— WGAL (@WGAL) November 24, 2019
Trooper David C. Beohm said early Sunday the victims had not been identified. He said it is still an "active crime scene."
Neighbors said a family of three — a couple and an adult son — moved to the property several years ago after losing their southern New Jersey home in Superstorm Sandy.
TRENDING NOW:
- 33 players disciplined by NFL for brawl between Steelers and Browns
- Charges filed against driver accused of nearly running over police officer during Light Up Night
- Here are America's 5 deadliest highways for holiday travel
- VIDEO: Local Jeopardy! champion joining others for cancer research fundraising
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}