HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf plans to sign an executive order on gun violence.
He was supposed to announce the plan Thursday, but pushed it back by a day in the wake of the officers who were shot in Philadelphia.
Related Headlines
We're looking more closely at what he wants to do, on Channel 11 Morning News.
TRENDING NOW:
- Treasure hunter finds memory card from GoPro containing man's last moments; returns to parents
- Couple charged with faking birth, death of baby for gifts, money
- Family, friends gather to remember 13-year-old who died while playing football
- VIDEO: Overuse of social media is bad for mental health
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}