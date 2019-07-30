  • Pa. Health Department urging college students to get meningitis vaccination

    Updated:

    The state health department is asking college students to get vaccinated for meningitis before they head back to school this fall.

    Officials told our partners at Butler Radio that meningitis B is somewhat common on college campuses.

    It's an inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord and it spreads through the air.

    Symptoms include fever, vomiting and sensitivity to light.

