The state health department is asking college students to get vaccinated for meningitis before they head back to school this fall.
Officials told our partners at Butler Radio that meningitis B is somewhat common on college campuses.
Related Headlines
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.
It's an inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord and it spreads through the air.
Symptoms include fever, vomiting and sensitivity to light.
TRENDING NOW:
- Woman wanted for allegedly urinating on potatoes at West Mifflin Walmart
- Drivers avoiding using EZ Pass after claiming wrong charges
- Massive Capital One data breach affects 100 million people in U.S., 6 million in Canada
- Man gets JuJu Smith-Schuster's autograph tattooed on head
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}