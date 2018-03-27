  • Pa. health secretary to announce partnership to address opioid epidemic

    HARRISBURG, Pa. - Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, will announce a partnership to help combat the opioid epidemic in Harrisburg Tuesday. 

    Pennsylvania health officials will partner with the University of Pittsburgh Graduate School of Public Health and the Aetna Foundation to give communities access to information and improve response to the opioid problem. 

    WPXI is working to find out more about the partnership and how it will impact communities in our area.  
     

