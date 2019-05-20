PITTSBURGH - The Pennsylvania Department of Health delcared a Hepatitis A outbreak Monday, and Allegheny County is near the top of the list for infection.
The agency said Allegheny County has between 31 and 50 cases of the virus. The only other county with a similar number is near Philadelphia.
The agency said other counties in western Pennyslvania with cases include Lawrence, Mercer, Butler, Westmoreland, Washington, Greene and Somerset County. All of those counties count between one and 10 cases of infection.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, spreadable disease of the liver. The CDC said It is usually transmitted person to person through sharing contaminated food or water, or the fecal-oral route.
Click here for more information from the CDC about Hepatitis A.
