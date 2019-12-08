HONESDALE, Pa. - State police say a Florida man was killed while hunting in northeastern Pennsylvania when his portable propane heater exploded.
Police in Wayne County say 81-year-old Gregory Scheer of Chiefland, Florida was hunting from a stand on the ground and using a portable propane heater in Texas Township.
State police say the man was hunting in the tree stand alone and that the friend heard an explosion and rounds going off. https://t.co/HgHAsIiwJO— WNEP (@WNEP) December 8, 2019
Police say the heater may have malfunctioned or perhaps was improperly connected and caused an attached propane bottle to explode at about 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Police say two other propane bottles nearby also exploded.
Police say a friend who owns the property heard the blasts and found Scheer dead.
The official cause of death is pending investigation. A fire marshal was called to investigate and an autopsy is planned this week.
