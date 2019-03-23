Pa. jobless rate drops to lowest rate on record

The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania's unemployment rate dropped by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.0 percent last month. Pennsylvania's rate previously hit 4.0 percent in 2000.
The national rate was 3.8 percent in February. Among states, Pennsylvania is tied for 35th.
A survey of households found Pennsylvania's civilian labor force grew by 8,000, as employment rose by 15,000 to a new record high above 6.2 million. Unemployment shrank by 5,000 to 261,000, its lowest level since 2000.
A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls were essentially flat, shrinking by 200.
Friday's figures are preliminary and could change.
