  • Pa. law taking guns away from abusers goes into effect Wednesday

    A new Pennsylvania law aimed at safeguarding victims of domestic abuse forces people with a protection from abuse order against them to surrender their guns.

    The law, which takes effect Wednesday, was created to better protect victims of abuse from the person hurting them.

    People with a PFA against them can be forced to surrender their guns within 24 hours, and it takes away the option of giving the guns to family members or friends.

    Pennsylvania State Police are updating the PFA database so officers can get the new forms required by law.

    Gov. Tom Wolf said the “commonsense law” will hold abusers accountable.

