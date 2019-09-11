Pennsylvania lawmakers are taking on the battle of "out of control" insulin prices.
Congressman Mike Kelly has proposed the so-called Magic Act.
If approved, the bill would remove barriers at the Federal Drug Administration and allow for affordable, generic insulin.
The annual cost of insulin for a Type 1 diabetic has increased 600 percent over the last 20 years.
