PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania lawmakers will unveil Thursday new legislation to help combat hate crimes.
The proposed legislation comes after increases in hate crrimes and anti-Semitism across the country.
Details of the legislation will be announced during a news conference at the Tree of Life synagogue at noon.
Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring several others when he opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in October.
The legislation package will focus on combating hate crimes through education and increased penalties.
