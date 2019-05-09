PITTSBURGH - Pennsylvania lawmakers unveiled Thursday new legislation to help combat hate crimes.
The proposed legislation comes after some lawmakers say they have seen increases in hate crimes and anti-Semitism across the country.
Details of the legislation were announced during a news conference at the Tree of Life synagogue at noon. Lawmakers on hand said the bills they introduced will provide the Attorney General with jurisdiction when there's a crime involving ethnic intimidation, require hate crime offenders to complete diversity classes and begin a hate groups database among other things.
Robert Bowers is accused of killing 11 people and injuring several others when he opened fire inside the Tree of Life synagogue in October.
