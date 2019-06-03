WEST ALEXANDER, Pa. - One person is going to be feeling green after realizing the lottery ticket they bought in Washington County is a winner.
The winning Extreme Green ticket worth $707,900 was sold at Berghoff Equipment & Towing Inc. on Old Brick Road in West Alexander.
The Pennsylvania Lottery says Extreme Green is a $20 Fast Play game that has immediate results without having to scratch a ticket or wait for a drawing.
The winner has not yet been identified.
