  • Pa. man freed from prison after 21 years of wrongful imprisonment

    PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania man has been exonerated and released from prison after more than two decades.

    John Miller served 21 years in a Philadelphia prison for a murder he didn't commit.

    Miller was exonerated after another man confessed to the murder of a Philadelphia parking lot attendant.

    He said he felt "overwhelmed and excited" to be released.

