PHILADELPHIA - A Pennsylvania man has been exonerated and released from prison after more than two decades.
John Miller served 21 years in a Philadelphia prison for a murder he didn't commit.
Miller was exonerated after another man confessed to the murder of a Philadelphia parking lot attendant.
He said he felt "overwhelmed and excited" to be released.
