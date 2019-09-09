  • Pa. man in treatment for rabies after bat attack

    LARKSVILLE, Pa. - A Pennsylvania man is being treated after he was attacked by a bat that had rabies.

    The man's dog started barking in the backyard and he said he could tell something was amiss.

    His dog escaped the bat, but the man wasn't so lucky.

    The Pennsylvania Game Commission sent the bat to a lab for testing and it came back positive for rabies.

    The man had three sets of vaccines to keep him from getting sick.

    The type of bat involved is not common in Pennsylvania.

