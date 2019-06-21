  • Pa. oil refinery on fire, closes Interstate 76

    Updated:

    PHILADELPHIA - A Sunoco refinery is on fire in southwest Philadelphia and explosions have been reported because of it.

    According to the NBC affiliate WCAU-TV, Interstate 76 is closed because of the massive fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions.

    We're following developments, LIVE on Channel 11 Morning News.

    Homes as far away as New Jersey felt the explosions. Residents in Philadelphia told WCAU that arts was knocked off their walls and that debris fell on their homes from miles away.

    A plume of smoke is also blanketing some of the city.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories