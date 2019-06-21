Pa. oil refinery on fire, closes Interstate 76

PHILADELPHIA - A Sunoco refinery is on fire in southwest Philadelphia and explosions have been reported because of it.
According to the NBC affiliate WCAU-TV, Interstate 76 is closed because of the massive fire at Philadelphia Energy Solutions.
I-76 is being closed due to a refinery fire in SW Philly.
26th and Penrose
Homes as far away as New Jersey felt the explosions. Residents in Philadelphia told WCAU that arts was knocked off their walls and that debris fell on their homes from miles away.
A plume of smoke is also blanketing some of the city.
