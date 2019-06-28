PITTSBURGH - School districts across Pennsylvania could soon get some good news from Harrisburg.
Legislators are negotiating the final points of the 2019-2020 state budget and they're expected to include an additional $60 million for school security.
If passed, the money is expected to be divided equally among the nearly 500 school districts in Pennsylvania.
