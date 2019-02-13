Pa. state police bust fraudulent prescription ring

State police busted a fraudulent prescription ring involving more than a handful of people.
Police said they were filling hundreds of subutex prescriptions all around Westmoreland County.
Two of the people facing charges have ties to the same doctor’s office involved in an ongoing federal case in which the doctor was indicted on illegal prescriptions and money laundering.
Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko is digging into the paperwork and is working to get more answers, for Channel 11 News at 5:55 p.m.
