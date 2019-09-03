  • Pa. teen's medically-induced coma could be because of vaping

    Updated:

    A 19-year-old near Philadelphia is in a medically-induced coma because of a mystery lung disease, possibly linked to vaping.

    Kevin Boclair is connected to a heart and lung machine.

    Related Headlines

    Doctors told his parents that he could heal on his own, but they're not even sure if he'll survive because he could need a lung transplant.

    You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive news alerts. CLICK HERE to find out how.

    The Centers for Disease Control already issued an advisory about the illness they believe is from vaping.

    Locally, UPMC hospitals have seen at least six cases of vaping-related injuries in the last month.

    Since the end of August, there have been 215 cases of lung disease tied to vaping in the U.S.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories