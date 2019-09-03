A 19-year-old near Philadelphia is in a medically-induced coma because of a mystery lung disease, possibly linked to vaping.
Kevin Boclair is connected to a heart and lung machine.
Doctors told his parents that he could heal on his own, but they're not even sure if he'll survive because he could need a lung transplant.
The Centers for Disease Control already issued an advisory about the illness they believe is from vaping.
Locally, UPMC hospitals have seen at least six cases of vaping-related injuries in the last month.
Since the end of August, there have been 215 cases of lung disease tied to vaping in the U.S.
