JOHNSTOWN, Pa. - The National Weather Service confirmed one tornado touched down Thursday night from severe warned thunderstorms.
NWS crews from State College said the touchdown happened in Cambria County. Crews there were still surveying damage near Johnstown and other areas Friday.
Survey crews said the path of the twister was about a mile and a half long, and at times 300 yards wide. The NWS said the majority of damage was done to trees, and preliminary wind speed estimates were about 80-85 mph.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}