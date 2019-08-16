  • PA Turnpike section to close for overnight bridge work

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Officials with the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission want to alert drivers that a section of the highway will close overnight this weekend between New Stanton and Breezewood.

    Turnpike officials said the seven-hour closure is for crews to remove a temporary bridge over the roadway in Somerset County. The highway will be shut down from 11 p.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday.

    Drivers will see these posted detours from the Turnpike Commission:

    Eastbound Traffic

    Drivers will exit the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

    U.S. Route 119 N (.2 miles) to PA Turnpike Route 66 N (14.2 miles) to U.S. Route 22 E (63.7 miles) to I-99 S (30.4 miles) to U.S. Route 30 E (18.3 miles). Drivers will reenter the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

    Westbound Traffic

    Drivers will exit the Turnpike at the Breezewood Interchange.

    U.S. Route 30 W (18.7 miles) to I-99 N (30.1 miles) to U.S. Route 22 W (64.5 miles) to PA Turnpike 66 S (13.9 miles). Drivers will reenter the Turnpike at the New Stanton Interchange.

