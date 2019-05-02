CRANBERRY, Pa. - Drivers hitting the Pennsylvania Turnpike are going to hit even more orange barrels, this time in both the east and westbound lanes between the Gateway and Cranberry interchanges starting next week.
The Turnpike Commission told Channel 11 that overnight, there will be single-lane traffic patterns in place that will continue in this area through November. The commission said they will close the lanes to resurface the highway between mileposts 9 and 19.
Turnpike officials said the work will take place Monday through Friday between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., and on Saturday nights if a make-up day is needed due to weather.
Officials said the paving work will be done in two-mile sections, and drivers need to be prepared for slow-moving traffic and delays.
