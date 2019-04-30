0 Fight for change in police use-of-force laws heads to state capital

PITTSBURGH - A fight for change headed from Pittsburgh to Harrisburg Tuesday.

Lawmakers have been looking to change laws focused on police accountability and professionalism, and they’re supposed to move forward Tuesday on legislation introduced about two weeks ago.

Students from several different school districts in Pittsburgh are here in Harrisburg. Lots of young people fighting for change in use of force laws. #AntwonRose #Useofforcerally pic.twitter.com/jX0m8HOe5U — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 30, 2019

Rep. Summer Lee said it’s the duty of lawmakers to listen to calls for change.

After the acquittal of former East Pittsburgh police officer Michael Rosfeld in the death of Antwon Rose, the push for change grew and groups in Pittsburgh promised to take action.

A lawyer for Rose’s family attributed the trial’s outcome to current law, which says, in part, an officer is:

“Justified in the use of any force which he believes to be necessary to effect the arrest and of any force which he believes to be necessary to defend himself or another from bodily harm while making the arrest.”

One of the changes lawmakers are looking at is to modify the definitions in the statute for the use of force to mean police would have to do everything in their power before firing their weapons.

Groups from Pittsburgh left Tuesday morning to rally at the state house. That group included Michelle Kenney, Antwon Rose's mother, as well as students, elected officials and local community leaders.

RIGHT NOW: Hundreds from Pittsburgh gathered at state capital to rally for change in police use-of-force laws. This is happening a little more than one month after Officer Michael Rosfeld was found not guilty. He shot and killed Antwon Rose II last summer. pic.twitter.com/2LrblTabTC — Michele Newell (@micheleWPXI) April 30, 2019

“Our members are willing to engage in worthy discussions over how those who abuse power are held accountable, but not at the expense of unfairly burdening the men and women who are willing to make their own sacrifices to keep us safe,” House Republican caucus spokesman Mike Straub said.

