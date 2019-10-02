HARRISBURG, Pa. - Pennsylvania voters will have more than just candidates to vote for in November's general election.
They'll see a proposed amendment called Marsy's Law. It's a proposal that would provide constitutional protections for victims and only offers statutory protections.
Related Headlines
>>RELATED: Group hopes to highlight importance of victims' rights with Marsy's Law in Pennsylvania
It's similar to Pennsylvania's Crime Victims Act, but advocates say it would give victims the same rights as those accused or convicted of a crime.
You can now customize your WPXI News App to receive BREAKING NEWS alerts.
CLICK HERE to find out how.
It would give victims criminal case notifications, the right for victims to be heard and present at all court proceedings and further info about when perpetrators are released from prison.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man found dead at front door of apartment
- Newborn found nearly a week after being taken from Children's Hospital
- Woman jumps into lion exhibit at zoo, dances, appears to taunt big cat
- VIDEO: Teen mowing lawns to support family after mom's cancer diagnosis robbed at gunpoint
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pennsylvania is one of only 15 states that does not provide constitutional protections for victims and only offers statutory protections.
>>RELATED: Marsy's Law advocate visits Pittsburgh to stump for new law
State lawmakers already passed the measure sending it to the November ballot. It will become part of the state constitution if a majority of voters approve it.
The idea for Marsy's Law was created back in 1983, after a woman named Marsy Nicholas was stalked and murdered by an ex-boyfriend.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}