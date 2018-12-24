  • Package thefts rise in final days for holiday gift delivery

    Updated:

    HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Hampton Twp Police are looking for mail and package thieves who have hit several neighborhoods.

    Tonight the Postal Police are getting involved. Channel 11’s Marlisa Goldsmith tells us how and what neighbors have to say, tonight on Channel 11 News starting at 5. 

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories