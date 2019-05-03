  • Paid extras wanted for 'Manhunt' series to be filmed in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - Manhunt, Productions, Inc. is looking for paid background actors for a new installment of its series, “Manhunt: Lone Wolf.”

    The series will focus on the Centennial Olympic Park bomber and the impact it had on the life of Richard Jewell. 

    Casting directors are searching for all types of people including kids, teens, adults and senior citizens of all ethnicities to play Olympic games staff, attendees, law enforcement, medics and church goers. 

    No experience is necessary. 

    An open casting call will be held Saturday, May 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center at 1000 Fort Duquesne Boulevard, Pittsburgh, Pa 15222. 

    For more information on how to sign up visit www.movieextraspittsburgh.com

