Pair drop lawsuit filed against Michael Rosfeld over Oakland arrests

PITTSBURGH - Two men who sued the police officer charged with homicide in the death of Antwon Rose have dropped their claim.
An attorney for Michael Rosfeld, the former East Pittsburgh police officer who shot the 16-year-old Rose in the back during a traffic stop this summer, said Timothy Riley and Jacob Schilling dropped the suit Thursday.
Riley and Schilling had sued in connection with an incident in which they were thrown out of an Oakland bar and Rosfeld, then a University of Pittsburgh police officer, responded and allegedly lied in police paperwork that led to charges against the pair.
Michele Newell spoke with Rosfeld’s attorney about the lawsuit and what changed that led to its voluntary dismissal, for 11 at 11.
TRENDING NOW:
- PHOTOS: Dozens arrested during drug sweep in Mon Valley
- Police release names of 32 arrested in Mon Valley drug sweep
- Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled
- VIDEO: OSU Installs Bacon Vending Machine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}