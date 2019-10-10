PITTSBURGH - Dr. David Parda has been named president of Allegheny General Hospital, with current CEO Dr. Jeffery Cohen moving to parent Allegheny Health Network in a new leadership role.
Parda, a well-known cancer specialist and director of the AHN Cancer Institute, and Cohen, who has been president of the academic medical center since 2016, will assume their new roles effective Jan. 1, 2020. Cohen's job will be to work with AHN and Highmark Health, AHN's parent company, on population health, social determinants of health and the development of new products and technology.
Pittsburgh Business Times
