PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Public Schools has backed off a proposal that would put some middle school students on Port Authority buses next year, according to a Facebook post.
The district was also suggesting that 159 students from Arlington K-8 would walk to school.
Related Headlines
>>PREVIOUS STORY: Pittsburgh considering changes to school bus use amid driver shortage
Both changes were suggested because of a worsening bus driver shortage.
11 Investigates has been reporting on the driver shortage for two years, and now it’s starting to affect the region’s largest city.
Channel 11 has reached out to the district to find out what's going to be done instead, for Channel 11 News starting at 5 p.m.
TRENDING NOW:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}