Parents begging for answers after WVU student injured at fraternity

A West Virginia University student has been fighting to survive for six weeks, after he fell down a flight of stairs.
He has a traumatic brain injury and cannot communicate with his family, who spent Christmas with him at Ruby Memorial hospital.
Doctors have told the family they can’t do anything more for him and he needs to be admitted to a different hospital in Atlanta, but UPMC has denied the transfer.
“A patient must be medically cleared for release by his or her current facility in order to be transferred to another facility," A UPMC spokesperson said in a statement emailed to WPXI. "UPMC Health Plan leaders are currently reaching out to this patient’s clinical care team and family directly."
Channel 11's Cara Sapida spoke with the student's parents who say UPMC is denying their son a chance to survive. She will have that interview on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.
