Parents charged after children found in desperate need of medical care

Police filed child endangerment charges against Washington County parents who police say were out with friends and only checked in on their kids from time to time over a period of several days, while two of their children needed serious medical attention.
Charleroi police officer Ryan Brand got a call Sunday from a concerned citizen who said two kids needed help at a home on Oakland Avenue.
According to the police report, the children both suffered from serious medical conditions: the 16-year-old girl had a throat issue and the 13-year-old boy’s entire body covered in a rash from a poisonous plant, with his eyes swollen shut.
TRENDING NOW:
- State of emergency: Parking lot washed away, businesses flooded in O'Hara Township
- Police: Caregivers failed to seek help after 2-year-old fell out window
- American woman pictured posing with dead 'rare' giraffe she shot in South Africa sparks outrage
- VIDEO: Tips to Keep Your Pet Calm During Fireworks
Investigators tell Channel 11 the parents failed to seek medical treatment so a friend of the family took the girl to a hospital, where doctors said her condition was so severe she needed to be transferred to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh of UPMC.
“The neighbor decided that she felt it would be best to take her to the hospital to get checked out,” Brand said.
Police attempted to find the parents, Erica Chucuddy and Jamie Jones, and were told they checked in recently to grab beer in the middle of the night and headed back out again.
Those parents will receive felony child endangerment charges in the mail. Their children are with CYF.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}