Parents claim children's youth football league deceived them

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. - Parents in West Mifflin are claiming they were deceived by their children's youth football league.
They paid the nearly $200 enrollment fee, but they've since learned their kids aren't allowed to compete.
The parents told Channel 11 it's because the league lied about a player's age.
WATCH THE FULL STORY BELOW:
TRENDING NOW:
- All state prisons in Pennsylvania put on lockdown after unknown substance exposures
- FDA announces another blood pressure medication recall
- Greensburg diocese suspends priest after abuse allegation made
- RAW VIDEO: Fishermen ram boats during trade war
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}