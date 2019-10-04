0 Parents demanding answers after 5-year-old daughter left at wrong bus stop

PITTSBURGH - A Pittsburgh couple is furious after their 5-year-old daughter was left at the wrong bus stop and stranded far from home.

Her school bus driver dropped her off nearly a mile from her actual stop after leaving Kelly Primary in Wilkinsburg, and now her parents want to know how that happened.

She was supposed to be let off at her normal bus stop where her father was waiting. Instead, she ended up lost and alone in the dark for more than 30 minutes before someone picked her up.

“Nobody should have to be outside like that,” said Bruce Nelson, the girl’s father. “I stepped on the bus. I’m like, ‘Where is my daughter at?’”

Nelson said the bus driver made a reference to the girl getting off at another stop.

Her parents then went on a frantic search for her, making calls to the school and after-school program.

Finally, Twiana Nelson said the police got involved, and a stranger found her daughter. But she said the school did very little to help fix the situation.

The Wilkinsburg School District issued a statement following the incident:

“Busing for students enrolled in the program is provided by the Wilkinsburg School District. District administrators are conducting a full investigation into this matter.”

The girl’s parents told Channel 11’s Michelle Chavez they will be at the school Monday morning for a meeting with the superintendent.

