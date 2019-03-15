MCKEESPORT, Pa. - Thankfully there was no real threat at the McKeesport School District, but that didn’t stop the robocall from going out to parents and causing some concern.
The McKeesport School District said Friday morning’s threat was actually a hoax that the district had dealt with in January of 2018. The hoax is coming from somewhere outside the state and while not legitimate, still causes local resources to be used to make sure it’s fake and to let parents know.
The school district says other districts have been hit by this same fake threat and it can be very frustrating.
Friday was also senior skip day in the McKeesport School District and so the hoax might have something to do with that.
TRENDING NOW:
- Treasurer of local PTO accused of stealing $25,000
- Man accused of hitting two women with his car, including his mother
- Man stabbed during argument in downtown Pittsburgh
- VIDEO: Infant Drowns After Mother Falls Asleep in Bath with Him, Police Say
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}