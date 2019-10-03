WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. - A protest is planned Thursday morning in Washington County, where a man now accused of trying to lure children on two different occasions is still out of jail on bail.
Jan Ondra was arrested in June on suspicion of trying to lure a 10-year-old girl into his van in East Bethlehem Township. He got out on bail, which the district attorney's office has asked for a hearing to revoke after the latest alleged incident of attempted child luring.
Ondra is not supposed to have any contact with any children after getting out of jail. However, he was questioned Saturday by North Strabane Township police about an incident at Towne Center Plaza, where Ondra allegedly offered candy to three children.
