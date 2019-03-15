Parents, students complain about overcrowded buses at Pittsburgh high school

PITTSBURGH - Several Brookline parents whose children use the school bus to go to Brashear High School say their children are complaining about the buses being overcrowded.
Channel 11 reached out to the school district and they released the following statement:
The District was made aware yesterday of a parent concern regarding the number of students on buses coming from the Brookline area. The information is currently under review.
Tonight on 11 at 11, why parents say they think their child’s safety is at risk.
