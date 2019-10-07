CANONSBURG, Pa. - Concerns over cases of a rare cancer in the Canon-McMillan School District will be discussed Monday night during a public hearing.
For months, Channel 11 News has been investigating the number of cases of Ewing's sarcoma and other childhood cancers in the school district. There have been six in the last 10 years.
A Pennsylvania Department of Health report released in April found no evidence of a cancer cluster, but it had to be verified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before a public meeting could be held to discuss the findings.
Monday night, concerned families will have a chance to address their concerns. Affected parents and concerned groups will hold a news conference ahead of the Department of Health’s community meeting to discuss childhood cancers in southwestern Pennsylvania.
During the news conference, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at Canon-McMillan High School, the parents and concerned groups will call on Gov. Tom Wolf and the DOH to take “immediate action to investigate childhood cancers in the region and take steps to protect residents from health impacts that may be associated with local industrial activities,” according to a news release.
