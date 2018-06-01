Parents voice concerns about alternative education students moving to elementary school

WASHINGTON, Pa. - A decision to move older students who have been in trouble into an elementary school has prompted complaints from parents.
Channel 11 was there Thursday with those parents in the Washington School District as they got a tour of where the alternative education program is now moving.
What they're saying about the controversial relocation, on Channel 11 News at 11 p.m.
PREVIOUS STORY: Parents concerned about alternative education program at local elementary school
The students had been at the Clark building, but now the district is moving the older kids to what they say is an isolated section of Park Elementary School.
TRENDING NOW:
- Jury awards 4 cents to family of black man killed by deputy in own garage
- Pit bull shot dead after attacking girl, police say
- PHOTOS: Allegheny County Most Wanted: Firearm-related crimes
- RAW VIDEO: Crash closes McKees Rocks Bridge
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}