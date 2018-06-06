0 Parents worried local school district will cut several teaching, coaching positions

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. - There was a packed house at the Freedom Area School Board meeting Tuesday night as board members voted on a plan to save the district.

One by one, parents in the district went before board members asking them to reconsider a plan to furlough teacher and cut instructional coaches.

The moves, along with a plan to cut a classroom, would result in larger classes.

Those in attendance were overwhelmingly in favor of keeping all teachers and protecting the students' education, but the board voted 7-1 in favor of the cuts.

Parents Channel 11 talked to said the fight isn't over.

"I would hope that people would just continue to come to school board meetings and make their presence known and make it known that they don't want to move, but they want this district to improve and get better," said parent Lynn Patsiga.

Parents said they blame a $1.4 million renovation to the football field for the district's financial problems, but the superintendent said the project has already been paid for, and instead, declining enrollment is to blame.

