  • Parishioners warned of text message scheme

    FREEPORT - Parishioners of a Catholic church in Armstrong County are being warned about a new text message scheme.

    Two members of Saint Mary Mother of God Church in Freeport reported getting text messages that were asking for donations, according to our partners at TribLIVE.

    The scammer was asking for iTunes gift cards for hospital patients.

    The Diocese of Greensburg told our partners at TribLIVE these schemes happen frequently. 

    Any suspicious message can be reported to the FTC.

