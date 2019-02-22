  • Park ranger furloughed during shutdown wins lottery

    TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - A park ranger furloughed during the partial federal government shutdown has claimed a $29.5 million lottery jackpot.

    The New Jersey Lottery on Wednesday announced Judith Smith had purchased the winning Dec. 17 Pick-6 ticket days before the shutdown closed the Fort Wadsworth recreation area in Staten Island, New York.

    The Bayonne, New Jersey, resident and her two children put the ticket in a safe place while seeking legal and financial advice before claiming the jackpot.

    The Pick-6 jackpot is the state's largest since May 2004.

    The government shutdown ended last month.

