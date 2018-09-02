PITTSBURGH - Parking and traffic details have been announced for Saturday's Pitt vs. Penn State football game.
Prior to the football game at 8 p.m., there will be a Pirates baseball game at 1:05 p.m.
No one attending the football game will be permitted into pre-sold parking lots until after 5 p.m. unless fans already purchased parking for the Pirates game and have an accompanying pre-sold Pitt parking pass.
To assist with traffic, ALCO Parking and Pittsburgh police will be enforcing a no-tailgate policy from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Fans attending @Pitt_FB vs. @PennStateFball on September 8 should be aware of key parking and tailgating details.— Heinz Field (@heinzfield) September 2, 2018
No parking for the game will be available before 5 pm.
More: https://t.co/LkDsXcs5i7 pic.twitter.com/vJplBGyhmP
Fans attending the Pirates game who are parked in the lots and do not have a pre-sold Pitt parking pass will be forced to exit the lots 30 minutes after the game ends.
ALCO Parking announced the following traffic restrictions:
- The Clemente Bridge will close to vehicular traffic beginning at 10 a.m. for the Pirates game and will reopen to outgoing North Shore traffic only, 24 to 40 minutes following the final pitch of the game
All organizations recommend fans utilize the following locations for Saturday:
- The Light Rail (“T”) will continue to provide service from the South Hills with service to the North Shore.
- The Light Rail (“T”) will continue to provide free service to and from downtown. Fans are encouraged to park in one of the available downtown garages.
Click here for more information on parking and traffic for Saturday.
