PARKS TOWNSHIP, Pa. - One person is dead after a motorcycle crash in Parks Township, Armstrong County.
The crash happened Friday night around 8 p.m. on Dime Road.
The coroner's office said the motorcycle rider somehow drove off the roadway and hit an embankment while traveling north on the road.
The victim was identified as Alec Miller, 21, of North Apollo.
Investigators said he was thrown from the 2018 Husqvarna motorcycle he was riding.
Speed is believed to be a factor, investigators said, and it's unclear if he was wearing a helmet.
