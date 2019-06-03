  • Lane restrictions on I-376 could cause delays Monday, Tuesday

    FINDLAY TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Single-lane restrictions will be in place Monday and Tuesday on Interstate 376.

    The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said the restrictions will be in both directions between the McClaren Road (Exit 56) and Airport (Exit 53) interchanges. They will last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

    Crews will conduct crack sealing work while the restrictions are in place, according to PennDOT.

    Pittsburgh International Airport is advising travelers to allow themselves extra time to get to the airport.

