PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.
The multi-vehicle crash was near the Squirrel Hill / Homestead exit.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I - 376 westbound between Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 } and Exit: SQUIRREL HILL/HOMESTEAD { # 74 }. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) February 23, 2019
Two vehicles were involved in the crash that slowed traffic for about an hour.
We're working to find out if anyone will be cited.
#BREAKINGNEWS Rollover accident on 376 inbound past the Squirrel Hill Tunnel. Traffic reduced to one lane pic.twitter.com/qDNQp8mEGQ— Lori Houy (@WPXI_Lori) February 23, 2019
