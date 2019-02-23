  • 1 taken to hospital after rollover crash on Parkway East in Pittsburgh

    PITTSBURGH - One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash on the Parkway East in Pittsburgh.

    The multi-vehicle crash was near the Squirrel Hill / Homestead exit.

    Two vehicles were involved in the crash that slowed traffic for about an hour. 

    We're working to find out if anyone will be cited.

