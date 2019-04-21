  • 2 people taken to hospital after crash temporarily closed Parkway East downtown

    PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash briefly closed the Parkway East in downtown Pittsburgh.

    The accident happened between I279 North and Exit 71A - Grant Street.

    All lanes were closed for about a half hour.

    We're working to find out how badly the victims were hurt.

