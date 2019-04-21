PITTSBURGH - Two people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash briefly closed the Parkway East in downtown Pittsburgh.
The accident happened between I279 North and Exit 71A - Grant Street.
UPDATE: Multi vehicle crash on I-376 eastbound between I-279 North and Exit 71A - Grant St. All lanes closed.— 511PA Pittsburgh (@511PAPittsburgh) April 21, 2019
All lanes were closed for about a half hour.
We're working to find out how badly the victims were hurt.
