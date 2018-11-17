An earlier crash involving a dump truck has caused heavy delays on the Parkway East inbound, 911 dispatchers told Channel 11.
BREAKING: delays on Parkway East inbound because of earlier accident involving dump truck. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/YgLPjullU3— WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) November 17, 2018
The crash happened near the Bates Street exit.
There is also roadwork on this part of the Parkway East, which is causing backups as well.
The crash has since been cleared, and traffic has started moving.
We're working to learn if anyone was hurt and what caused the crash. Stay with Channel 11 News and WPXI.com for updates.
