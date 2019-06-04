PITTSBURGH - The inbound side of the Parkway East will be closed the weekend of June 14 so PennDOT can complete work.
PennDOT estimates 90,000 drivers use the highway each week.
The road will be shut down on only the inbound side. Trucks will be detoured off the parkway at the Wilkinsburg exit, and cars detoured off at the Swissvale Edgewood exit. Drivers will be able to re-enter inbound lanes of the Parkway East on the city side of the Squirrel Hill Tunnel.
PennDOT said the shutdown will be to make repairs to bridge dams along the highway. The agency said there will be additional closures the following weekend as well.
